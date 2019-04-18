Truck hits house in Cross Lanes, busy road closed

A portion of a busy road in Cross Lanes is shut down after the driver of a truck lost control and hit a house.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Big Tyler Road.

Emergency crews say the driver was headed down Big Tyler Road when he crossed the center line and crashed into the porch of the home. The impact of the crash caused damaged to the front of the house.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but was not hurt.

Crews are still on the scene of the crash.

