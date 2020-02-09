Trump: W.Va. is mad at 'Joe Munchkin'

Hours after Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) responded to a tweet from President Trump criticizing his two guilty votes in the impeachment trial, the President is tweeting again claiming Manchin did not understand the transcripts in the trial.

"They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia," Trump tweeted Sunday. "He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to!"

On Saturday, Manchin tweeted his own response saying, "I’ve read the transcripts thoroughly & listened to the witnesses under oath. Where I come from a person accused defends themselves with witnesses and evidence."

To read Manchin's full response, click here.

On Friday, Trump said he was "surprised and disappointed" by Manchin's guilty votes on the two articles of impeachment.

He went on to call Manchin a puppet to Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

To read Trump's original tweets about Manchin that started this war of words, click here.