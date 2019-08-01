Trump addresses crowd at Cincinnati rally

President Donald Trump on Thursday night used a revved-up rally in Cincinnati to tear into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils.

But the president mostly avoided the racial controversy that has dominated recent weeks as he basked in front of the raucous crowd for nearly 90 minutes on Thursday, unleashing broadside after broadside on his political foes.

Trump had faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the chants of "Send her back" about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally last month. He seemed to want to avoid further furor, urging his supporters ahead of the rally to avoid the chant and largely sticking to a greatest hits performance.

But while he did not mention Omar or her three colleagues by name at his Ohio gathering, the target of his attacks was unmistakable.