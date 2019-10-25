Trump administration pushing second round of criminal justice reform

Friday, President Donald Trump is focusing on bipartisan criminal justice reform efforts at an event in Columbia, South Carolina.

White House Office of American Innovation official, Ja’Ron Smith, discusses criminal justice efforts of the Trump administration with Washington Correspondent Alana Austin. (Source: GrayDC)

The seminar will be hosted by Benedict College, an HBCU (historically black college and university), where the President is expected to receive the bipartisan justice award at the 2019 Second Step Presidential justice forum, according to a White House official.

The award is being given by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a non-profit organization founded by 20 black Republicans and 20 black Democrats in 2015, with the goal of elevating bipartisan criminal justice reform, according to a White House official.

Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President for the White House Office of American Innovation, has worked closely on the President’s criminal justice reform agenda. He speaks with Alana Austin about the President’s next goals and intention to see a ‘Second Step Act’ pass to target workforce re-entry barriers.

"A huge second step is going to be partnerships with employers and non-profits in the faith communities to ensure that people get a true second chance," said Smith.

The President signed into law the First Step Act late last year. The legislation was the first major criminal justice reform move in years, which paves the way for thousands of federal prison inmates with non-violent drug offenses to see early release. The effort also aims to cut future prison sentences.

