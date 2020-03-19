Trump administration replaces counterterrorism chief

The Trump administration says it’s replacing the acting chief of the National Counterterrorism Center.

It’s part of an ongoing leadership shakeup in the intelligence community.

Russell Travers took over as acting director of the NCTC and has spent decades in counterterrorism and national security.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement Thursday evening that Travers had been offered a different position by Acting DNI Richard Grenell but had decided to retire instead.

The Washington Post was first to report the move.

