Impeachment eve vote brings out supporters and Trump advocates

Virginia Street in Charleston was a little louder than usual Tuesday night.

Demonstrators were out in full force Tuesday evening in Charleston on the eve of the impeachment vote in Washington.

People from all over West Virginia showed up at the Robert C. Byrd federal courthouse to make sure their voices and opinions were heard the night before the House of Representatives holds their vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Some drove from as far away as Elkins to make sure they had an opportunity to participate.

Pro-impeachment demonstrators weren't alone, with Trump supporters making sure they left their mark as well, with many of them believing that impeachment is not the answer.

Representatives from both rallies agreed that their constitutional rights were on full display.

"I think people forget how much power we do have," impeachment supporter Wilhelmina McWhorter said. "As the people of this country we have the power. We have to use it."

"They have the right to show up just like we do," Trump supporter Josh Holstein said. "That's the great country we live in and I'm thankful that we're able to do that."

The House of Representatives will hold their impeachment vote on Wednesday in Washington.