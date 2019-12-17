Trump conservative critics launch super PAC to fight reelection

A small group of President Donald Trump’s fiercest conservative critics is launching a super PAC designed to fight Trump’s reelection and punish congressional Republicans deemed his “enablers."

The organization is known as the Lincoln Project.

It represents a formal step forward for the so-called Never Trump movement, which has been limited largely to media commentary during Trump’s presidency.

Organizers launched a website Tuesday.

The principle players in the PAC are former John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich adviser John Weaver, former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn, veteran Republican operative Rick Wilson and George Conway, a conservative attorney and husband of Trump’s chief counselor Kellyanne Conway.

They report fundraising commitments exceeding $1 million to begin.

They hope to raise much more to fuel an advertising campaign in a handful of 2020 battleground states to persuade disaffected Republican voters to break from Trump’s GOP.

Trump has the public backing of virtually every Republican member of Congress.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

