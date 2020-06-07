Trump continues to trail Biden in national matchup

When it comes to the presidential contest in November, Democrat Joe Biden leads President Trump nationally by 7 points among all registered voters, 49 percent to 42 percent – unchanged from April’s NBC News/WSJ poll.

“Against Biden, going back to last July, here are Trump’s numbers – 42 percent, 41 percent, 44 percent, 44 percent, 43 percent, 42 percent, and again 42 percent,” said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster.

“The 45th president has yet to get to 45 percent, let alone closer than a 6-point deficit against the former vice president.”

Looking inside the new horserace numbers, Biden’s biggest advantages over Trump are among African Americans (82 percent to 9 percent), Latinos (57 percent to 33 percent), women (56 percent to 35 percent), voters ages 18 to 34 (54 percent to 35 percent), whites with college degrees (52 percent to 39 percent), independents (45 percent to 35 percent) and those ages 65 and older (51 percent to 43 percent).

Trump’s top advantages are with all white voters (49 percent to 43 percent), men (50 percent to 42 percent) and whites without college degrees (55 percent to 37 percent).

Among voters living in the top 2020 battleground states – Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – Biden’s combined lead over Trump is 8 points, 50 percent to 42 percent.

On the issues, Trump leads Biden on which candidate can better get Americans back to work (48 percent pick Trump, while 35 percent prefer Biden), on dealing with the economy overall (48 percent to 37 percent) and on dealing with China (43 percent to 40 percent).

Biden, meanwhile, holds the edge on dealing with the coronavirus (48 percent to 37 percent), on health care (49 percent to 34 percent), on addressing issues of concern to the African-American community (49 percent to 30 percent), on dealing with issues of concern to women (46 percent to 25 percent) and on having the ability to unite the country (51 percent to 26 percent).