Trump criticizes West Virginia Democrat on impeachment votes

President Donald Trump is criticizing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for voting guilty on two articles of impeachment.

The president is trying to weaken the senator's political standing in a state Trump carried by a whopping 42 percentage points in 2016.

Trump tweeted Friday that he was “very surprised & disappointed" with Manchin's votes. He claims no president has done more for the state.

Manchin had said in announcing his decision on the impeachment vote Wednesday that the evidence presented by House managers clearly supported the charges brought against the president.

