Trump extends federal funding for National Guard coronavirus deployments

President Donald Trump is extending federal funding for National Guard deployments until mid-August to help states in their coronavirus pandemic response efforts.

"The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts," Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Title 32 status provides federal funding for the National Guard deployments across the country while allowing those forces to remain under the control of state governors as they help with coronavirus response.

There are some 46,000 National Guard members supporting state coronavirus response efforts at the direction of state governors.

That federal funding was previously set to expire on June 24. Many lawmakers have been asking the Trump administration to extend the funding.

“I am pleased President Trump has listened to my call for an extension of the Title 32 orders for our servicemembers on the front lines of this terrible pandemic. They deserve to receive GI bill and retirement benefits for their service," U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said. "While I appreciate President Trump’s actions, I urge him to also support my bipartisan, bicameral bill, the Support Our National Guard Act, which ensures transitional healthcare benefits for our servicemembers after they complete their service. We cannot leave our National Guard servicemembers without healthcare after they bravely served during this global health crisis. We must ensure those on the front lines caring for our fellow West Virginians and Americans who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are taken care of during and after their service.”

“This is fantastic news. Our National Guard plays a tremendous role in our fight against the coronavirus, and they deserve full support and benefits for the vital work they are performing in our communities right now,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said. “I’m pleased President Trump agrees and is extending the Title 32 orders so our National Guard can continue their critical work and get the proper compensation.”