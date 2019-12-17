Trump files for re-election in politically divided Ohio

Republican President Donald Trump has filed for re-election in Ohio just days before a House impeachment vote is scheduled against him.

The state Republican chairman, Jane Timken, says Trump supporters view the impeachment proceedings as a hoax. She says they will be more focused on the positive impacts of Trump policies on jobs, trade and the economy.

Timken filed the re-election paperwork with the Secretary of State's office in Columbus on Monday.

The Democrats' state party leader, David Pepper, said that lost manufacturing jobs and tariffs harmful to farmers will hurt the president's re-election bid in the state.

Keep checking on the WSAZ mobile app for the latest information.