Enough senators have cast 'not guilty' votes Wednesday to acquit President Trump on the first impeachment charge, abuse of power, the Associated Press reports.

Here's how U.S. senators from our region voted:

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio -- guilty

Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. -- not guilty

Joe Manchin, D- W.Va. -- guilty

Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. -- not guilty

Rand Paul, R-Ky. -- not guilty

Rob Portman, R-Ohio -- not guilty