Trump pushes economy reopening, says virus could kill 100K

President Donald Trump is acknowledging Americans' fears about the coronavirus crisis, with some worried about getting sick and others worried about losing jobs.

Trump says the nation is ready to begin reopening the economy, something his advisers believe is essential for his reelection chances.

In a “virtual” town hall televised Sunday night from inside the Lincoln Memorial, Trump stuck to his relentlessly optimistic view of the nation’s ability to rebound soon, saying, “It is all working out." But he also increased his projection for the U.S. death toll to as many as 100,000 - up by as much as 40,000 from what he suggested just a few weeks ago.