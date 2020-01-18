Trump sends Senate fiery response to impeachment summons

President Donald Trump's legal team is sending the Senate a fiery response to its impeachment summons, outlining the defenses it expects to use in the upcoming trial.

Trump's Saturday answer to the Senate's formal summons calls the two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.”

Two people close to the president's legal team say the filling adds: “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away."

Trump's answer to the summons is the first salvo in what will be several rounds of arguments before the trial, which is expected to begin formally on Tuesday.

