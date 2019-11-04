Trump stumps for Bevin in Lexington

President Donald Trump is calling incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin a "pain" on the eve of Tuesday's Kentucky gubernatorial election, but he says he means it in the nicest way.

Addressing a campaign rally Monday in Lexington, Trump said Bevin has frequently prodded him to help court businesses to relocate in his state and bring federal dollars to the state.

Trump says, "He's such a pain in the ass, but that's what you want."

The Republican Bevin is facing Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in Tuesday's election.

The bitter Kentucky contest is being watched closely for early signs of how the increasingly partisan impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020.