Tuesday chilled rain has benefits

Southern storm creeps north



Chilled air seeps in from south



Pollen levels drop dramatically

A last of March southern storm is planning to foul up the weather for some on Tuesday. The rule of thumb south stinks, north not as much fits the bill on this one.

Basically a chilled rain is slated to arrive on Tuesday by mid-day along and south of I-64. Late data suggesting the rain will leak into far Southern Ohio and Central West Virginia, as far north as Route 33. Construction workers and landscapers should eke out a half day’s work before the rain dampens the ground and wisps of fog start clinging to the hills. The area along and south of I-64 is slated to have several hours of afternoon rain with a quarter to third of an inch likely from Charleston to Kenova and south while lesser amounts manage to fall into Ohio and Central West Virginia.

While the rain will mask over the nice sunny days we have experienced since Saturday, the rain and north wind will knock down the brush fire risk while cleansing the air of the very high tree pollen levels of the past weekend.

No bargain on Wednesday either when clouds and some drizzle will linger before brighter, warmer days arrive late week.

