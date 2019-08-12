Tuesday predicted 'rough and rowdy' weather

After another 90 degree-day in Charleston (boo-hoo, upper 80s in Huntington) the hot summer of 2019 has re-established itself. In fact after seeing how full the pool in my neighborhood was on Sunday, there was plenty of doubt in my mind it had ever left.

But I digress since in a summer known for heat and storms, Tuesday is looking like a formidable day for both.

First up comes the heat, which has a shot at the most oppressive day of the year. With highs in the 90s and humidity levels off the charts high (dew points in the mid-70s) the “feels like” heat index will soar above 100 degrees.

This heat will put a natural stress on those exerting outside for more than 30 minutes, including athletes and band members, as well as construction workers and landscapers. Frequent water breaks (and an occasional Gator or Power Aid to replenish electrolytes) and rest breaks are recommended to beat the heat.

As for storms, we have two legitimate chances to see a line of gusty thunder squalls pass. The first will come around daybreak (before west, after east) when the arriving high humidity is announced by a rowdy round of showers and storms.

The second would arrive in the later afternoon as a cool front drops down from the north. This later day line would be feeding on the high heat of the day so the theory goes it would have plenty of juice (unstable air) to work with.

The problem of timing and placing such an event is never easy to nail down though the Artificial Intelligence (AI) of our super computers has set two periods more prone to heavy weather. First from 4 a.m. west to 9 a.m. east and the second one in the late afternoon between 4 and 8 p.m.

Should these storms lines come together (remember they are figments of the imagination of the AI until we see them on radar), areas that get hit the hardest would be prone to high winds and high water. So street flooding and power hits are both on the table to quell the heat on Tuesday.

