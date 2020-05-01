Tuition to remain unchanged this fall at WVU

Tuition will remain unchanged at West Virginia University this fall, the university’s Board of Governors announced Friday.

Should restrictions lift from the COVID-19 pandemic, students would return to WVU’s campus in late August.

“We have every hope and expectation of safely resuming in-person education in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser for the fall semester,” President Gordon Gee said in a news release. “The safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, as well as the community will drive decisions, but we believe it will be possible to restart classes on campus, albeit with new measures, guidelines and precautions to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.”

Tuition and university fees for students who are residents of West Virginia will remain at $8,976 per year; non-resident university tuition and fees stay at $25,320.

The university said there may be no more than a 3 percent increase in dining and housing plans, with the only exception being housing at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley.

Last year, WVU said it implemented its lowest tuition increase in at least two decades – 1.36 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively, for residents and non-residents.

