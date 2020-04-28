Tupac Shakur files for unemployment in Ky.

It’s no joke -- Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

Shakur's name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear Monday night as he spoke about prank claims slowing down unemployment payments, including one filed under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the claim by Tupac Malik Shakur, who goes by Malik, is legitimate. He worked as a cook in Lexington until coronavirus restrictions shut down restaurants.

After getting information from the newspaper to verify the claim, the state is working to resolve it. Meanwhile, Beshear personally called Shakur and apologized.

Shakur forgave the governor, saying he understands and that mistakes happen.