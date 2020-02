Author and Happiness Coach Dannie De Novo was in Studio 3 to talk about her international bestselling book, 'Get in a Good Mood & Stay There.'

Dannie De Novo joined Sarah and Rob in Studio 3 to talk about her international bestselling book.

A note from the author: There are 5 simple habits and rituals that, if done every day, will allow you to live a very happy life. The 5 ways to happiness are: Forgiveness, Gratitude, Setting the Right Goals, Meditation, and Living in the Present Moment.

Click here to visit Dannie's website