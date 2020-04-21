Twenty-six tested during drive-up COVID-19 testing event

The first of several drive-up community testing events to be held throughout Kanawha County took place Tuesday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority tested 26 people for COVID-19 at KCEAA.

"A lot of people may have allergy symptoms, they may have colds, they may have other things and this helps us decide do you or do you not have COVID-19?" Dr. Sherri Young said.

The swab test was conducted by health department nurses and emergency medical technicians from the ambulance authority. The test takes 10 seconds and can be conducted without leaving the car.

"When they get here, they go through the area and down to the drive-thru and they get in line," KCEAA director of education Monica Mason said. "There is some paperwork that they have to fill out for their insurance, and then they move up to the next spot which would be the nurse that would take their sample from them. That is taken off and gets tested and then the results will come back in about 24 hours."

Mason said all employees are given personal protective equipment to ensure they remain safe while interacting with potential COVID-19 patients.

Community testing like this is needed before health officials can make a decision about possibly reopening public spaces and removing restrictions, Dr. Young said.

"We really need to get a handle on what we are dealing with in the community before we go forward," Young said. "Because if we don’t know that people have COVID-19 and they are getting back into work and they are getting back into supermarkets and they are getting back into the public, it’s just going to really be that much harder to fight it down the second time."

The next drive-up COVID-19 testing event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary in Charleston.

In order to be tested, people must have symptoms for the disease, which include coughing, fever, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal issues. Testing is by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department's COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

