Twins born just 30 minutes apart but in different decades at Ind. hospital

A brother and sister in Indiana may have shared a womb, but they don’t share the same birthday. In fact, they were born on different days, different years and different decades.

Fraternal twins Joslyn and Jaxon Tello were born at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, respectively. (Source: sj liew/Flickr)

Fraternal twins Joslyn and Jaxon Tello weren’t due to arrive until Feb. 19, WTHR reports. But on New Year’s Eve, a decrease in fetal movement meant mother Dawn Gilliam was unexpectedly prepped for delivery.

At 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, Gilliam delivered baby Joslyn. Exactly 30 minutes later, brother Jaxon arrived at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

The twins both weighed around 4 pounds at birth, according to WTHR.

"We've known for a while that she was going to be born first,” said Gilliam in a Friday afternoon news conference. “She's been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come."

Gilliam and the twins’ father Jason Tello say they’re “still kind of overwhelmed.”

“Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise - different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure,” said Tello at the news conference.

The twins may be in the hospital for a while, but they are otherwise healthy, WTHR reports. They have 5- and 10-year-old older brothers in Pendleton, Indiana, waiting for them to come home.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.