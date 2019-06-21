Two 18-year-old men arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General store

Two 18-year-old men were arrested Friday evening after deputies say they were involved in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in South Point.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the store, located along Township Road 508, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says.

Zachary Hay, 18, of South Point, and Jason C. Addison, 18, of Huntington, both will be arraigned Monday on aggravated robbery charges.

Sheriff’s office detectives say both men confessed to the incident.

Investigators say both men came into the store with bandanas over parts of their faces. They say they brandished a small handgun. No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers with the South Point and Chesapeake police departments helped lead deputies to the suspects about a half mile from the store.

They were located in the backyard of a home, which led to a foot chase. Deputies say one of the men was caught as he tried to climb a fence and the other was caught several blocks away. Cash from the robbery also was recovered.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

