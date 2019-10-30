2 Cabell County Sheriff's deputies shot

Two Cabell County Sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday evening in the Ona area, according to West Virginia Delegate Daniel Linville.

Linville, a Republican from Cabell County, tweeted that information. According to our crew there, more than 30 law enforcement cars are lining Blue Sulphur Road near the scene.

State Delegate Kelli Sobonya, a Republican from Cabell County, says the deputies were shot while serving a warrant. No information is available at this time about the suspect.

A law enforcement source on the scene also confirmed those reports.

According to our crew at the scene, neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew there working to get more information.

