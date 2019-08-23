UPDATE | Three Cabell County schools dismiss early because of outage

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 9:33 a.m.
Three schools are dismissing early due to a power outage.
Huntington East Middle School is dismissing students at 10:15 a.m.
Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary are dismissing early at 9:45 a.m.
The outage is affecting more than 2,000 homes in Cabell County.
No word on when power will be restored.
