UPDATE | Three Cabell County schools dismiss early because of outage

Cabell County Schools is dismissing Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary early Friday because of a power outage.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:35 AM, Aug 23, 2019

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 9:33 a.m.
Three schools are dismissing early due to a power outage.

Huntington East Middle School is dismissing students at 10:15 a.m.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary are dismissing early at 9:45 a.m.

The outage is affecting more than 2,000 homes in Cabell County.

No word on when power will be restored.


ORIGINAL STORY 8/23/19 @ 9:14 a.m.
Cabell County Schools is dismissing Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary early Friday because of a power outage.

Early dismissal is at 9:45 a.m.

The outage is affecting more than 2,000 homes in Cabell County.

No word on when power will be restored.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus