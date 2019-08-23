UPDATE | Three Cabell County schools dismiss early because of outage

UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 9:33 a.m.

Three schools are dismissing early due to a power outage.

Huntington East Middle School is dismissing students at 10:15 a.m.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary are dismissing early at 9:45 a.m.

The outage is affecting more than 2,000 homes in Cabell County.

No word on when power will be restored.



Cabell County Schools is dismissing Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary early Friday because of a power outage.

Early dismissal is at 9:45 a.m.

