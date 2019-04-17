UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at schools after deputies arrest second threat suspect

UPDATE 4/17/19 @ 2:12 p.m.

A lockdown has been lifted at two Cabell County schools and a suspect is in custody in connection with a threat.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary School had a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

We're told this incident is connected to a student's threat against Cabell Midland earlier in the week. A high school senior was arrested Tuesday.

Director of Communications Jedd Flowers says law enforcement arrested a second suspect Wednesday.

"Following the arrest of a person who made a threat on social media toward Cabell Midland yesterday, a follow-up threat was made by a second person on social media," said Flowers.

School district officials notified the Cabell County Sheriff's Office about the second threat. They put the schools on lockdown during the investigation as a precaution.

Deputies arrested the suspect and the district lifted the lockdown just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flowers thanked the sheriff's office, the prosecutor's office and the Milton Police Department for their assistance.

School will continue as normal Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/17/19

Two schools in Cabell County are on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary School have tightened security as a precaution.

Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said the schools are "on a precautionary lockdown while police are working an investigation in the area."

Flowers said there is no threat to the schools. He said the school day will continue as normal.

However, nobody will be able to enter and exit the schools while they are on lockdown.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. WSAZ is working to confirm why there is a police presence.

