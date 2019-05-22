Two Family Court judge candidates advance in Pike County, Ky.

Two candidates are moving forward in the race for Family Court judge to represent Kentucky’s 35th Judicial Circuit District, Division 3 – Pike County.

Justin Hamilton and Kent Varney are the top vote getters and will advance to the general election ballot in the fall.

Their opponents were Robert Chaney and Eugene Sisco.

Hamilton received 3,585 votes. Varney received 3,058. Chaney received 1,598 votes and Sisco received 584.

Governor Matt Bevin appointed Varney to the position in April. He will serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the seat is officially filled in November.

