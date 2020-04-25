Two Floyd County first responders test positive for COVID-19

Two Floyd County first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said Saturday that three of the four new cases in Floyd County confirmed were city employees, with one being a firefighter and the other a police officer.

Stapleton says all three are asymptomatic with one telling the mayor "they felt great."

Since the pandemic hit, Stapleton said the city has taken several precautions to keep employees healthy and any potential spreading at bay. One of those precautions is checking temperatures four times a day.

"We do everything we possibly can to try to eliminate any opportunity of this happening, and it still got here," Stapleton said.

Testing will begin continue next week, with a focus on employees who may have had close contact with the three who have tested positive.

Stapleton says the cases in the first responders will not have an impact on emergency response.

Sanitizing is underway at Prestonsburg City Hall. Police cruisers, fire trucks, and other equipment is being cleaned as well.

In total, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Floyd County.

