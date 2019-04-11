Two Ky. school districts receive subpoena from Bevin administration

Fayette and Madison County Schools have confirmed to WKYT the districts have received a subpoena from the Bevin administration.

A Fayette County district spokeswoman issued the following statement:

"Our school district has received the subpoena and not yet reviewed it. We believe the guidance and leadership provided by Commissioner Lewis has sufficiently addressed any concerns. As Superintendent Caulk has previously told the committed men and women who work in the Fayette County Public Schools, we are confident that no adverse action can legally be taken against any of our employees. If any such action is attempted, the district will take legal steps to vociferously defend them. In FCPS we remain focused on what’s most important – working with our partners at the Kentucky Department of Education to ensure that all students achieve at high levels and graduate prepared to excel in a global society.”

Madison County Schools also received the subpoena from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Thursday morning.

This is the fourth school district that has confirmed it received a subpoena, as the Bevin administration is requesting records from last month's teacher sickouts.

The district believes the district is received is similar to the ones received by Oldham, Jefferson and Bullitt County school systems.