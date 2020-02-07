Two men arrested by U.S. Marshal's Task Force

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini and Interim Police Chief Debby Brewer announced the arrest of two men from Portsmouth when suspected illegal drugs were seized.

Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m. the U.S. Marshal's Task Force visited the home of Rocky Newman in the 1500 block of High Street in an attempt to apprehend him on a warrant for violating parole.

During a brief search of the home, officers discovered a suspicious bag of a powdery substance that weighed about 22 grams.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force was called to assist. Officers found another small bag of a powdery substance and digital scales inside the home.

Newman was arrested.

Antwan Felder, 44, of Portsmouth was also arrested for violating parole.

Both men were placed into the Scioto County Jail.

Once the substance is tested by the Ohio BCI&I crime lab, the case will be presented to the Scioto County Prosecutors office to be submitted to the grand jury for consideration of felony drug charges.

Anyone with additional drug information should call the tip line at (740) 354-5656. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.