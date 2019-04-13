UPDATE | Berkeley deputies heading back to work after controversial arrest

UPDATE 4/13/19 @ 7:20 a.m.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller announced Friday two deputies involved in a controversial arrest last year would be back on the job Monday.

Keller tried to fire deputies Austin Ennis and Chris Merson in January after a November 2018 alleged excessive force arrest of a 16-year-old boy that came after a pursuit in Berkeley County. The arrest was recorded on a cruiser dashcam.

Ennis and Merson fought the attempt to fire them and two review boards sided with the deputies.

Keller could have appealed to the deputy sheriff’s civil service commission but instead Friday announced Ennis and Merson were coming back to work. Keller’s news release said disciplinary action had been imposed and accepted by all parties.

The Herald Mail reported Keller’s announcement came a day after the Berkeley County Council voted to hire an attorney to help Keller with the appeal. The paper also reported the discipline for deputies was believed to be 10 days without pay.

Former state police trooper Michael Kennedy, who was fired after the incident, appeared before a federal magistrate judge this week after being indicted by a grand jury. He’s charged with deprivation of rights. A trial date has been scheduled for June 4.

The video shows police trying to handcuff the suspect. At one point, Trooper Kennedy begins kicking the suspect. Eventually they subdue him, but then Kennedy approaches the suspect and repeatedly strikes him in the face. Later, after the suspect is on his feet, Kennedy tosses him to the ground.

The pursuit began after the driver rear-ended Merson’s cruiser on U.S. 11.

UPDATE 4/9/19 @ 1:47 p.m.

A judge has set a trial date for a former West Virginia state trooper accused of beating a teenage boy during an arrest, the A

The Journal of Martinsburg reports 29-year-old Michael Kennedy was arraigned Monday in federal court and trial was scheduled for June 4.

Kennedy was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, language used to describe crimes committed by police officers while on duty. The indictment accuses Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury during the Nov. 19 arrest.

A police dashcam video shows a West Virginia officer kicking and punching the handcuffed 16-year-old on the ground and kneeling on his shoulder after the teen allegedly rear-ended a deputy's car and fled.

UPDATE 3/21/19 @ 8 p.m.

A former West Virginia State Police trooper faces a federal charge for allegedly using excessive force against a teenage driver after a traffic stop last November, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in West Virginia's Northern District.

Michael Kennedy, 29, of Morgantown, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury. He faces one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In the moments leading up to the alleged excessive force, dashcam video released by the Berkley County prosecutor's office shows a high-speed chase.

The chase ends with a 16-year-old crashing a car into a pole.

The video shows the teen being pulled through the window of the smoking car and detained on the ground.

Law enforcement struggle with the teen while he's on the ground. Video then shows the teen being punched and kicked.

Then a trooper picks the teen up and throws him down onto the ground by the side of the road.

The juvenile's face was blurred to protect his identity.

The ACLU released a statement saying in part "The brutality witnessed in this video is shocking but all too familiar. Law enforcement has a constitutional responsibility to avoid excessive force, and it is crucial for videos like this to come to light so that offending parties will be held accountable."

Kennedy and fellow Trooper Derek Walker were both fired on Jan. 17. Two sheriff's deputies also were terminated.

The incident happened Nov. 19 in Berkeley County, which is in the state's eastern panhandle.

Allegations surfaced November 29 when Gov. Jim Justice condemned the actions of the troopers involved and called for an investigation into the matter.

If convicted, Michael Kennedy faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The FBI has been investigating the case.

