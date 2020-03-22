Two West Virginia COVID-19 cases linked to attending funerals

Kanawha County health officials say two of West Virginia's positive cases of COVID-19 are linked to those patients attending funerals and coming in contact with someone else who was carrying the coronavirus.

In response, Kanawha-Charleston Health Director Dr. Sherri Young has recommended all area funerals be limited to just 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Young sent the recommendation in a letter Sunday to Kanawha County funeral directors.

The letter comes days after Dr. Young recommended limiting faith-based gatherings such as weddings and church services.

Dr. Young says it was a tough call to make, but adds it is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.