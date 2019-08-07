Two accidents in Sissonville cause traffic backups

Two accidents on I-77N caused traffic backups Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the first accident happened at mile-marker 102.2 northbound. A vehicle crashed into a barrier wall. One person was transported for their injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The second accident happened shortly after at mile-marker 108. Emergency crews are still on scene clearing the vehicles from the roadway.

Traffic is currently backed up but is expected to be cleared soon.