Two arrested after deputies witness drug deal

Two men were arrested after deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department witnessed a drug deal early Friday morning.

Calvin Brumfield, 53, of Crab Orchard, and Jay Fields, 37, of Gilbert, have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Facebook page, officers witnessed a hand to hand exchange of what they believed was a controlled substance in the 700 block of Mallory Hollow Road in Duval. When they got out of their vehicle to investigate, Brumfield fled the scene. Deputies quickly caught up to him.

Fields was in a vehicle near the house where the deal took place. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 7 grams of crystal meth, 16 grams of marijuana, 3.5 grams of black tar heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and 1 suboxone strip, over 200 dollars cash and 6 digital scales.

Brumfield and Fields are being held at South Western Regional Jail.