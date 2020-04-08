Two arrested after stolen boat found

Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing a boat from a vehicle that had stopped for a flat tire.

Bobbie Sue Clay and Jared Webb were arrested on Little Hurricane Creek Rd. in Wayne County after deputies say they found a boat that was reported stolen from the side of the road on Rt. 52.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Dept. says they found the boat, along with Clay and Webb. The boat's owner had stopped to replace a busted tire when the boat was stolen.

Clay and Webb face theft charges. Clay was also wanted on multiple felony drug charges. Both are in the Western Regional Jail.