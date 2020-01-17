Two arrested, drugs and digital scales recovered

A man attempted to hide when law enforcement came looking for him to serve an indictment warrant for a drug trafficking arrest.

The Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say when the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrived at 59 Crain Road in West Portsmouth on Jan. 16, Michael Eldridge, 36, took off into a bedroom.

Once inside officers realized Eldridge wasn't alone. Amber Shiveley, 20, of Blue Creek, Ohio was also in the bedroom.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force was called in to investigate after officers found a handgun and digital scales inside the home.

Approximately 38 gram of suspected crystal meth, 4 grams of suspected cocaine, digital scales and a handgun were all seized from the property.

In addition to being arrested on the indictment warrant, Eldridge was charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine and possession of suspected cocaine.

Shiveley was also arrested and charged with the drug offenses.

Eldridge and Shively are now in the Scioto County Jail. They are set to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, Jan. 17.

