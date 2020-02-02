Two arrested for stealing from neighbor's home

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has arrested Charlotte Ward and Anthony Shawn Hall on burglary charges after they say the two stole their neighbor’s furniture, appliances and other items and tried to burn some of it.

Charlotte Ward and Anthony Shawn Hall are now in custody after stealing over $10,000 of belongings.

According to investigators, Ward and Hall broke into a home on Scurlock Drive in Tutor Key and took over $10,000 worth of belongings. When deputies arrived at the scene to investigate, they found one neighbor's home with many of the victim's belongings inside.

After investigators searched the home and left, a fire was reported at that same house.

One of the responding volunteer firefighters saw a car that was reported at the scene after the fire was cleared.

Later during a traffic stop, deputies arrested Ward for driving on a suspended license and later added burglary charges.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor says Hall was on the run for five days before deputies arrested him Saturday after chasing him through the same neighborhood where the investigation started.

Both Ward and Hall are being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.