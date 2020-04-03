Two arrested in connection to burglary

Two men were arrested in connection to a burglary.

It happened on State Route 124 on Thursday.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, two deputies responded to a complaint of campers being broken into and vandalized.

Deputies say several items were stolen and there was damage to several campers along the Ohio River.

Investigators say after receiving information about some of the stolen property being sold, they were able to arrest two people.

Roy L. Pierce, 41, and Mark D. Wolfe, 35, both from Racine, were charged with second degree burglary, according to the Meigs County Sheriff.

They are being held in the Middleport Jail.

Deputies say they believe the two worked with a third person.

The incident is under investigation.

Officials say several stolen items had been recovered.

