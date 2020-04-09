Two arrested in connection to shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 18, of Charleston and Isaiah Nathaniel Daniels-Boyd, 18, of Dunbar were arrested and charged with first degree robbery and malicious assault.

It happened Wednesday just after 1 p.m. near the Rodeway Inn on Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.

According to Kanawha County deputies, a caller reported a shooting in a motel room. The victim was alert and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say witnesses gave a vehicle description and surveillance footage was recovered. A deputy spotted the car in Dunbar, stopped it and detained four people inside. Two of them were later arrested.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, you're asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0556.