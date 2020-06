Two people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant, according to Huntington Police.

It happened Thursday morning around 7 in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue.

The Huntington Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and HPD's SWAT team found 38 grams of suspected heroin and a fire arm.

Police say Keyon Lamar Williams, 21, of Detroit and Cloe Marie Johnson, 19, of Huntington, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics.