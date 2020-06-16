Two charged after car crashes into apartment complex

Two people are facing charges after a car crashed into an apartment complex.

According to the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division, the driver, David Nathaniel Evens, is charged with driving under the influence causing injury, driving revoked for DUI and reckless driving.

Police say the passenger, is charged with permitting DUI due to him being the owner of the vehicle, permitting an unlicensed operator and simple possession of marijuana.

It happened on June 12 at 3:40 a.m. at Littlepage Terrace on Washington Street West, according to dispatchers.

Police say a single vehicle crashed into a residence. The car was occupied by two people, who were both taken to the hospital. Two residents were also transported to the hospital.

It's under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division.

