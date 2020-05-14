Two-county pursuit in eastern Ky. leads to pair's arrest

A nearly 20-mile pursuit through two counties ended Thursday afternoon with two people under arrest, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say it started in Johnson County and reached speeds up to 120 mph as it made its way along U.S. 23 toward Floyd County. Deputies had to slow down and stop the chase in populated areas.

Investigators received word from someone that the suspect car had entered a landfill area and went down a road through an abandoned strip mine. With the help of K-9 unit Lita and handler Kevin Johnson, a man and woman were arrested. They were located about 1,000 yards over a steep hillside.

Deputies say the pair faces multiple charges, including alleged drug offenses. Their names haven't been released at this time.

The pursuit route included the Spades region, Allen and Martin, as well as state routes 1428 and 122.

No injuries were reported.

