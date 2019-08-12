UPDATE l Two crashes along I-77; I-77 southbound crash involves eight vehicles

UPDATE 8/12/19 @ 8:11 a.m..

Deputies tell WSAZ an eight car crash happened Monday morning along I-77 southbound.

No one was injured in that crash because none of the drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed.

The crash happened just before a construction zone -- between mile markers 102 and 103.

Crews are working on cleaning up the southbound crash at this time.

A second crash along I-77 northbound happened earlier Monday morning.

That crash only involved one vehicle. Dispatchers tell WSAZ they believe an asphalt truck when over the hill near mile marker 105.

One person was transported to the hospital in the I-77 northbound crash.

The slow lane of I-77 northbound will be closed for approximately two hours to clean up that crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/12/19

Two crashes happened along I-77 on Monday morning.

The first crash happened along I-77 northbound between the 104 and 105 mile marker, just before the Edens Fork Exit.

Disptachers tell WSAZ an asphalt truck went over the hill near that area.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No word on if the northbound crash is affecting traffic.

The second crash happened along I-77 southbound.

That crash is near the I-77 and I-79 split, near the Westmoreland Dr. interchange, and it involves multiple vehicles.

Disptachers tell WSAZ two lanes of traffic are closed because of the southbound crash. No word on injuries.

