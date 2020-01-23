Two crashes cause lane closures on I-64 near Dunbar

UPDATE 1/23/20 @ 10:40 a.m.

The eastbound fast lane of I-64 near mile marker 52 has been reopened following serious crashes Thursday morning.

First responders say the slow and middle lanes are still shut down at this time.

A Dunbar police officer told our crew at the scene, the two accidents emergency crews responded to along I-64 happened almost simultaneously.

Entrapment was reported in the accident in the eastbound lanes, the officer says. No word at this time if anyone was severely injured.

The officer says the crash in the westbound lanes involved a Kanawha County Ambulance Authority vehicle. He says no one was injured during that accident.

Two car crashes in the Dunbar area have caused several lane closures on I-64 Thursday morning.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ, a minivan crashed into a tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes. There are reports of entrapment.

On the westbound lanes, a single vehicle drove into the median.

Metro 911 dispatchers say all eastbound lanes and the fast lane going westbound on I-64 near mile marker 52 are shut down at this time.

