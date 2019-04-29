Two dead after shooting in Nicholas County

Two people are dead after a shooting.

Nicholas County 911 dispatchers received a call saying there were gunshots at a residence on Twin Oaks Drive Saturday around 5:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found Ilene Blankenship and Douglas P. Hypes dead from gunshot wounds, according to West Virginia State Police.

Investigators say Roger D. Blankenship, Sr. shot them and took off.

Troopers say there was a pending marital divorce between the Blankenships.

Officials found Blankenship, Sr. at his home on Route 39 near Swiss with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a loaded firearm.

Blankenship, Sr. was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

