Two dead, toddler injured in Scioto County crash

Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 in Scioto County Saturday morning.

It happened just before 11:15 a.m. about four miles north of the State Route 348 intersection.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say the car went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was flown to Columbus with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A one-year-old child was also flown to Columbus.

Troopers say one passenger, Casey D. Frtiz, 27, from Piketon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, James A. Phipps, 28, of West Portsmouth, died at the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the car to go off the road.

