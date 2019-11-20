Two firefighters injured while battling a fire in Huntington

Two firefighters are being treated at a hospital for injuries received while battling an early morning fire.

The fire started about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte section of Huntington.

Firefighters say the no one lived in the house.

Deputy Fire Chief Ray Canafax told WSAZ two firefighters received minor injuries, both to the knees.

One of the firefighters fell through the floor. They're being treated at the hospital.

The fire was fully-involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Neighboring homes were not damaged.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the state fire marshal is going to investigate.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

