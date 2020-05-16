Two firefighters, three others injured in apartment fire

Two firefighters and three residents were treated for injuries after a massive fire at an apartment in Williamson Saturday morning.

Fire officials say it happened just before 6:30 at a six unit apartment on Elm Street.

Crews tried an interior attack on both the front and back of the building, but had to try a different approach because of extreme conditions from the flames.

Officials have deemed the building a total loss. Two homes on either side of the building were damaged as well.

The Williamson Fire Department says the two firefighters were injured while fighting flames on the third floor of the building. The two suffered 2nd degree burns to the face and ears.

The three residents who were treated are said to have minor injuries or other health problems.

There is no word on a cause for the fire.