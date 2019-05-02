Two homes on fire in Ashland

Firefighters are trying to put out two house fires in Boyd County.

The homes are located in the 2100 block of Greenup Avenue in Ashland. That's behind the Urgent Care.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ one of the homes caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the house next door. Dispatchers say everyone was able to make it out of the homes safely.

Greenup Avenue is closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking on the WSAZ App for the latest information.