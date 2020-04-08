Everyone makes it out of burning house

Firefighters are battling a fire involving two neighboring structures in Charleston.

The fire was reported to Metro just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say the fire started at a small outbuilding and spread to the house.

The house is on McCubbin Drive near Coonskin Park.

A Metro dispatcher told WSAZ that firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames as they arrived on scene.

They said everyone inside was able to make it out of the house, including a person in a wheelchair.

No injuries reported so far.

